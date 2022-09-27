The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended to the government the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as a judge of the apex court.

Born on February 9, 1965, Dipankar Datta is the son of former Calcutta High Court judge Salil Kumar Datta.

He enrolled as an advocate in November 1989 and represented the West Bengal government as a junior standing counsel between May 2002 to January 2004. Dipankar Datta has also worked as the counsel for the Union government.

Datta was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge in June 2006. In April 2020, he became the chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

Currently, the Supreme Court has 29 judges against the sanctioned strength of 34, including Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, reported PTI.