Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination for the party presidential election on September 30, 2022, reported PTI.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram confirmed his candidature for the poll last week after he had collected the nomination forms from Madhusudan Mistry, the chairperson of the Congress Central Election Authority.

On Tuesday, Mistry said that Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal also collected two nomination forms, reported NDTV. However, it may be for some other party leader, he added.

The Congress party president elections will take place on October 17 and the results will be announced two days later.

Last week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also said that he will be contesting for the Congress president’s post. After he hinted that he would quit the chief minister’s post on Sunday, 90 MLAs tendered their resignations.

Rajasthan MLAs, loyal to Gehlot, said that they want the 71-year-old leader to retain his position while he contests in the Congress presidential polls.

“There is no word so far on Ashok Gehlot’s nomination,” Mistry told NDTV on Tuesday.