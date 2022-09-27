A suspected militant allegedly having links with terror group Jaish-e-Muhammmad was killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday night, PTI reported citing Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar.

One soldier of the Indian Army and two civilians were injured in the gunfight which started on Monday evening in Batpora area of Kulgam, according to ANI.

The slain militant has been identified as Abu Huraira. He was a resident of Pakistan, Brigadier As Pundir told reporters on Tuesday.

“He was terrorising locals, coercing them and trying to garner support for ramping up recruitment [into Jaish-e-Muhammad] in the area which is very low in South Kashmir,” the Army officer said.

Security forces had launched the search and cordon operation in Batpora after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official told PTI. The search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who then retaliated, the police official said.