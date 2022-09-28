Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday – two months before the state is scheduled to go for polls, PTI reported.

Mahajan is a former state Cabinet minister and was elected as an MLA from Chamba in the Himachal Assembly elections in 1993, 1998 and 2003, reported The Tribune. The former parliamentary secretary, who has been with the party for 50 years, was appointed working president of the Himachal Congress in May.

Mahajan has said Congress has become all about dynastic politics, reported PTI.

“The Congress is now directionless in the state, there is no leader, no vision and no workers at the grassroots,” said Mahajan, reported the Hindustan Times. “There is only family fiefdom. There is a section that is indulging in the sale of tickets. Being at the helm of affairs, I could see what’s happening.”

Mahajan joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal. “He [Mahajan] wants to join the BJP to work for the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Goyal said. “And Himachal Pradesh, like Uttarakhand is set to make history, the BJP is all set to return to power there.”

Last month, Congress’s former working president and sitting MLA from Kangra Pawan Kajal, and MLA from Nalagarh in Solan district Lakhwinder Rana, also joined the BJP, reported The Indian Express. Besides Congress MLAs, two Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra, and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar in Mandi district had also joined the BJP in July.