Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Wednesday granted bail in a case of alleged irregularities in appointments and misappropriation of funds in the Delhi Waqf Board, reported ANI.

On September 16, Khan had been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch which reports to the Delhi lieutenant governor, hours after the police conducted raids at multiple locations related to the MLA.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava, appearing for the Anti-Corruption Branch, had told the court that Khan received Rs 4 crore in cash, citing a diary recovered by the agency. Shrivastava also said that agency has found money trails in Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

The court had reserved the order in the case on Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s hearing Special Judge Vikas Dhull had questioned the Anti-Corruption Branch’s allegations that Khan had rented out some properties of the Delhi Waqf Board arbitrarily, reported The Indian Express. Khan and those close to him reaped the benefits of these rent deals, the agency had alleged.

However, the judge pointed out that the documents submitted by the Anti-Corruption Branch did not prove that the deals resulted in any losses for the Delhi Waqf Board.

“Property you have not found,” the judge said. “What case will you make? What is the criminality?” The court also questioned why the police had charged Khan with conspiracy but no other Waqf board member was named as an accused person in the case.