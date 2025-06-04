Former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav exerted undue pressure on officials to approve the job applications of candidates who had allegedly gifted land parcels to him and his family, the Central Bureau of India told a Delhi court on Monday, according to The Times of India.

The investigation agency made the submissions before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who was hearing the matter.

The case centres on allegations that between 2004 and 2009, when Yadav was the Union railway minister, his family illegally acquired land at reduced prices in exchange for appointments to Group-D positions in the Indian Railways.

The agency alleges that land parcels were transferred to Yadav’s family members, including wife Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, at prices significantly below the market value. Those who transferred the land parcels to Yadav’s family were allegedly given jobs in return.

During the proceedings on Monday, Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh highlighted that on a particular day, multiple applications were cleared with “speed” as compared to the usual “tedious” process of clearing applications, PTI reported.

“We have approvers who tell us that the pressure [from the railway ministry] was enormous,” the newspaper quoted the prosecutor as saying. “Most certificates were forged and never verified. How can so many applications in bulk be decided instantly.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Yadav and 15 others including his wife, two daughters and unidentified public servants and private persons.

It alleged that the land transfers to Yadav’s family led to them acquiring more than one lakh square feet of land for just Rs 26 lakh, compared to a circle rate of more than Rs 4.39 crore.