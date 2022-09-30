The Reserve Bank of India on Friday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% to fight inflation.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

This is the fourth hike in the repo rate since May. The central bank had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% on August 5.

Statement by Shri Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor - September 30, 2022 https://t.co/IfwcBLQOXD — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) September 30, 2022

On Friday, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that after the world witnessed two shocks – Covid-19 and the Ukraine conflict – the countries are facing another storm arising from aggressive monetary policies of the global central banks.

“All segments of the financial markets are in turmoil globally,” he said. “All currency markets are in turmoil.”

Several central banks such as the United States Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Swiss National Banks and others have increased their interest rates recently due to rising inflation.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India also reduced the growth projection to 7% for the current fiscal from the earlier forecast of 7.2%.

It, however, maintained its estimate for consumer inflation in the country at 6.7% for the current fiscal year.

India’s retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for six straight months till June. The price rise indicator had touched an eight-year-high of 7.79% in April.

In his address, Das said that India’s economy has remained resilient despite global shocks.

“Our [economic] journey of 4.5 years has given us steely resolve and the confidence to face the new storm,” he said.