The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday denied permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to hold rallies in the state on October 2, citing security concerns, The Indian Express reported.

The development came seven days after the RSS was granted permission for the rallies by the Madras High Court. The court had also refused to hear any petition challenging its decision.

In its order, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said that in the wake of the Centre’s ban on the Populist Front of India, the law and order situation in the state was not conducive to holding marches, according to The Hindu.

The government also mentioned that no permission was granted to any other organisation as well. This, the order said, included events planned by parties affiliated with the ruling DMK alliance.

The Popular Front of India, along with its associates was banned for five years by the Central government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Wednesday.

A government notification alleged that the Muslim organisation along with its eight affiliates have been involved in “violent terrorist activities” and intended to create a reign of terror in the country, endangering security and public order.

Last week, 11 persons were held in Tamil Nadu’s Salem for allegedly attacking properties of Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS functionaries in various parts of the state.

Among those arrested, five members were associated with the Social Democratic Party of India – the political wing of the now-dissolved Popular Front of India.

On Thursday, an unidentified state government official told The Indian Express that some 20 different incidents of violence, including instances of hurling petrol bombs, were reported in the state in the last two weeks.

“While PFI and RSS are two sides of the same coin except for their religious identities, there is also a huge battalion of parties preparing to protest RSS rallies, so we have denied permission for protests for other parties too on October 2,” the official said. “It will lead to serious law and order problems if there are rival groups holding rallies and processions clashing with each other.”

Meanwhile, the RSS said that the government’s decision is a violation of the court’s order and initiated contempt proceedings against the state government, according to Live Law. The Madras High Court is likely to hear its petition on Friday.