Islamic Research Foundation member accused of radicalising youth, acquitted by NIA court
Arshi Qureshi, who worked as Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s non-governmental organisation, was arrested in 2016.
A National Investigation Agency court on Friday acquitted Islamic Research Foundation employee Arshi Qureshi, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly radicalising the youth to join the Islamic State terrorist organisation, reported The Indian Express.
Qureshi worked for preacher Zakir Naik’s non-governmental organisation Islamic Research Foundation, which was declared an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for five years in 2016. Last year, the Centre extended its ban on the Islamic Research Foundation for five years.
The special National Investigation Court in Mumbai acquitted Qureshi as it found no evidence to prove the allegations against him, reported The Times of India.
Qureshi had worked as the guest relations manager at the Islamic Research Foundation and was booked by the Mumbai Police based on allegations by a man named Abdul that he had indoctrinated his son Ashfak Majeed, reported The Indian Express.
Last year, the Union Home Ministry had said that Naik made “radical statements” to millions of people across the world through various mediums. “Through such speeches and statements, Zakir Naik has been promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts,” the home ministry claimed.