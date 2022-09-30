A National Investigation Agency court on Friday acquitted Islamic Research Foundation employee Arshi Qureshi, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly radicalising the youth to join the Islamic State terrorist organisation, reported The Indian Express.

Qureshi worked for preacher Zakir Naik’s non-governmental organisation Islamic Research Foundation, which was declared an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for five years in 2016. Last year, the Centre extended its ban on the Islamic Research Foundation for five years.

Finding no evidence, special #NIA court today acquitted Arshi Qureshi who had worked for Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) founded by #ZakirNaik in a case where he was charged with indoctrinating youth to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist outfit @TOIMumbai — Swati Deshpande (@swatidTOI) September 30, 2022

The special National Investigation Court in Mumbai acquitted Qureshi as it found no evidence to prove the allegations against him, reported The Times of India.

Qureshi had worked as the guest relations manager at the Islamic Research Foundation and was booked by the Mumbai Police based on allegations by a man named Abdul that he had indoctrinated his son Ashfak Majeed, reported The Indian Express.

Last year, the Union Home Ministry had said that Naik made “radical statements” to millions of people across the world through various mediums. “Through such speeches and statements, Zakir Naik has been promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts,” the home ministry claimed.