The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of the chief justices of Orissa and Jammu and Kashmir High Courts and the appointment of three new chief justices in Madras, Karnataka and Rajasthan High Courts, reported The Hindu on Friday.

The collegium, led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit made the recommendations at a meeting held on Wednesday. The recommendations were made public on Friday. The Supreme Court collegium also comprises Justices DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abdul Nazeer and KM Joseph.

The collegium has recommended the transfer of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar to Madras High Court as chief justice. Justice Muralidhar was appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court in January 2021. Justice Jaswant Singh, who is currently the second senior most judge of the Orissa High Court was recommended to be its next Chief Justice, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Judge PB Varale of the Bombay High Court has been recommended to be made the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

The collegium also recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Pankaj Mithal to Rajasthan as chief justice, reported The Hindu. Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of Jammu and Kashmir High Court has been recommended to be made its top judge.

Of the total judicial strength of 1,108 posts in 25 High Courts of the country, 326 were vacant as on September 1, according to the Hindustan Times.

On September 26, the collegium had recommended the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as a Supreme Court judge. The Supreme Court has 29 working judges out of a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.