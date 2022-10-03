Political parties have pointed out that the All India Hindu Mahasabha replaced a demon in a Durga pandal with the lookalike of Mahatma Gandhi, PTI reported on Sunday.

The Durga Puja idol organized by the Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata's Ruby Park has been designed to replace the Asura with Mahatma Gandhi.Let the police-administration immediately arrest the leaders and activists organizing the Hindu Mahasabha puja under the Sedition Act #DurgaPuja pic.twitter.com/L0oQfufX6b — Soumyadipta Roy (@soumodiptoroyy) October 2, 2022

West Bengal All India Hindu Mahasabha President Chandrachur Goswami has denied the allegation, saying that a bald person with spectacles need not be Mahatma Gandhi, The Indian Express reported.

“It is coincidental that our asura whom Maa Durga is killing, looks like Gandhi,” he said. “Many people said it looks like Gandhi. However, it is also true that Gandhi needs to be criticised.”

Goswami also said that Gandhi’s role in India’s freedom movement needs to be re-evaluated.

“Our real heroes are Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh,” he added. “We do not fear to criticise Gandhi. Someone has to bell the cat. He does not derive respect. We want to send a clear message to all that we want Gandhi-mukt Bharatvarsh.”

The Hindutva organisation chief said that police have not intervened yet.

However, Alt News Senior Editor Indradeep Bhattacharyya on Sunday alleged that the Kolkata Police asked him to delete a tweet about the pandal as they believe that it might create tensions. “SI [Senior Inspector] Abhijit Datta told me they are looking into it,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, political parties have rebuked the representation.

Trinamool Congress state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said that replacing a demon with Mahatma Gandhi was indecent, The Indian Express reported.

“This is the real face of BJP,” he said. “The rest of what they do is drama. Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. The world respects Gandhi and his ideology. Such an insult to Mahatma Gandhi cannot be accepted. We protest strongly.”

Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy said that Mahatma Gandhi’s insult is a shame for the whole world.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has also castigated the organisers, PTI reported. State president of the party Sukanta Majumdar said that replacing a demon with Mahatma Gandhi was in poor taste.