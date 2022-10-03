Bye-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission of India said on Monday. Counting will take place three days later.

Polling will be held in Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, Andheri East in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The poll panel said that electronic voting machines will be used for these elections. The Model Code of conduct will come into force immediately in the districts, where the elections will take place, the commission said.

Candidates with criminal antecedents have been asked to declare them through newspapers or television channels.