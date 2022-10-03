The Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday suspended a party worker, hours after he shared a photograph of himself with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on social media, PTI reported.

Kishansinh Solanki, a former spokesperson of the saffron party, had shared the photo on Facebook with a caption thanking Mann for wishing him on his birthday.

Gujarat BJP Ex media convener and BJP leader Kishansinh Solanki suspended from BJP for sharing a photograph with Punjab CM @BhagwantMann https://t.co/4zEm2pth0g pic.twitter.com/yrc3KSDehH — Dr Safin 🇮🇳 (@HasanSafin) October 3, 2022

A statement issued by the Gujarat BJP said Solanki was suspended for six years for “anti-party activities”. His suspension was ordered by state party chief CR Patil, the statement added.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said Solanki was part of the party’s media team and served as a spokesperson, but was not holding any post as of now, according to PTI.

“He [Solanki] was a convener of the BJP media cell and appeared in TV debates on behalf of the party before he was removed from the post around six months ago,” Dave said.