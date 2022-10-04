North Korea on Tuesday launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, prompting Japanese citizens to take cover, the Associated Press reported.

Japan suspended trains in the northern regions as the missile flew over the country, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The weapon is capable of reaching the United States territory of Guam in the Pacific Ocean, which is more than 3,400 km away from North Korea. However, officials in Tokyo and South Korea’s Seoul said that the missile flew between 4,500 km to 4,600 km to a maximum altitude of about 1,000 km.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said that it will confirm if any property or objects were damaged in the missile’s path.

“The launch of a ballistic missile in a manner that passes through the airspace over Japan is an act that can potentially seriously impact the lives and property of the Japanese people,” it said.

North Korea has launched five missiles in 10 days.

On September 28, it test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coast. The launches took place a day before the United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ scheduled visit to the South Korean capital of Seoul.

North Korea fired the two ballistic missiles on October 1 after South Korea and the United States carried out a military drill in waters off the former country’s east coast. On September 25, Pyongyang fired another ballistic missile toward the sea from its east coast.

On Tuesday, Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the government has not ruled out response options, including a counter attack, Reuters reported. He added that Japan looks at strengthening its defences as North Korea has been repeatedly launching missiles.

The United States described the launch as “dangerous and reckless” and said National Security advisor Jake Sullivan had talked with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts about responses, AP reported.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said that the missile was launched from the northern region of its neighbour. They also said that the repeated firing will lead to the international community isolating North Korea.

South Korea and Japan have convened an emergency national security council meeting to discuss the launch.