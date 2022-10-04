At least 21 trainee mountaineers are trapped after an avalanche hit Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that total 29 mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi were trapped initially but eight of them have been rescued.

The peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas at a height of 5,006 metres.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar tells ANI that out of the 29 NIM trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, 8 trainees have been rescued safely; IAF helicopters deployed for search & rescue



Uttarakhand | SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak pic.twitter.com/kYRRgLAwwh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with a team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.