Uttarakhand: 21 mountaineers trapped as avalanche hits Danda-2 peak
Eight persons have been rescued.
At least 21 trainee mountaineers are trapped after an avalanche hit Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, reported PTI.
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that total 29 mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi were trapped initially but eight of them have been rescued.
The peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas at a height of 5,006 metres.
Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with a team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.