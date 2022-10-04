Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday warned makers of the upcoming Hindi film Adipurush of legal action, saying it depicts Hindu religious figures in a “wrong way”, PTI reported.

The teaser of the movie was released on Monday. It is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie is directed by Om Raut and stars actors such as Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

“I have seen the trailer of Adipurush,” Mishra told reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday. “There are objectionable scenes in it. The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable.”

Mishra claimed that the teaser shows the Hindu deity Hanuman wearing leather, which is different from the descriptions in the scriptures.

“These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments,” Mishra claimed. “I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action.”

Besides Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Malavika Avinash also criticised the teaser of the movie, ANI reported.

She claimed the look of the demon god Ravana in the movie is misrepresented.

“The Raavana in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian, who has blue eye makeup and is wearing leather jackets,” Avinash said. “This is our history [that] they are representing. They cannot do it in the guise of creative liberty.”