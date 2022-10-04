Any endangerment to nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences to public health and the environment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister’s office, Modi emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine.

He also reiterated his assertion that there cannot be a military solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Moscow described its actions as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “de-Nazify Ukraine”. However, Kyiv and several Western countries said it was a baseless pretext for a war by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, the conflict has killed at least 6,114 persons as of October 3 in Ukraine. On the Russian side, 5,937 soldiers have died, according to the country’s military.

On September 21, Putin had warned that Moscow will use all available means to protect Russia and criticised the West saying those who blackmail about nuclear weapons should know that the “wind vane can turn and point towards them”.

A day later, Zelenskyy had said Putin’s warning about a nuclear attack could be a reality and urged Ukraine’s allies to continue putting pressure on the Russian president, according to CNBC.

In Tuesday’s phone call, Modi told Zelenskyy that India was ready to contribute to any peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

“He [Modi] expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said. “The prime minister also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.”

So far, India has abstained from voting on several United Nations resolutions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but has repeatedly called to end the violence.