Army pilot dies after helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
Another pilot sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatement.
An Army pilot died on Wednesday after his Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district during a routine sortie.
The pilot succumbed to his injuries at a military hospital, the defence public relations officer in Tezpur said in a statement. Another pilot has sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment, the officer said.
The cause of the crash is not known yet, according to the official.
Further details are awaited.