An Army pilot died on Wednesday after his Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district during a routine sortie.

The pilot succumbed to his injuries at a military hospital, the defence public relations officer in Tezpur said in a statement. Another pilot has sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The cause of the crash is not known yet, according to the official.

Further details are awaited.