The Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a first information report against a caller who issued threats to the family members of Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani, reported PTI.

The call was made to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at 12.57 pm from an anonymous number. The caller also threatened to blow up the hospital.

Following the incident, security has been increased at Ambani’s residence Antilla and the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilotpal told ANI.

Mumbai | Threat call was today made to HN Reliance hospital. Caller threatened to blast hospital, also gave murder threats to some members of Ambani family. FIR registered, checking conducted, security increased at hospital & Antilia. Accused will be nabbed soon: DCP Nilotpal pic.twitter.com/9qgLLX22ZY — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The threat call came a week after the Centre upgraded the security cover of the billionaire industrialist to the top category of Z+. He was earlier accorded Z category security in 2013.

In August, the Mumbai Police had arrested a jeweller on charges of making nine threat calls to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatening to harm Mukesh Ambani and his family, reported the Hindustan Times.

The security cover for the Ambanis was increased after an abandoned vehicle with explosives was found near his residence in Mumbai in February 2021. The National Investigation Agency later over the case.