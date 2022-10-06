Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one person from Bihar’s Darbhanga district for allegedly issuing threats to the family members of Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani, reported ANI.

The man was arrested a day after he made a threat call to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai from an anonymous number. The caller also threatened to blow up the hospital.

“Within few hours with the help of Bihar police, one accused has been nabbed from Darbhanga in Bihar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilotpal told ANI. “The team of Mumbai Police is returning along with the accused.”

The threat call came a week after the Centre upgraded the security cover of the billionaire industrialist to the top category of Z+. He was earlier accorded Z category security in 2013.

The security cover for the Ambanis was increased after an abandoned vehicle with explosives was found near his residence in Mumbai in February 2021. The National Investigation Agency later took over the case.

In August, the Mumbai Police had arrested a jeweller on charges of making nine threat calls to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatening to harm Mukesh Ambani and his family, reported the Hindustan Times.