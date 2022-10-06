Three children died while 11 others were admitted to a hospital due to alleged food poisoning at Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district on Thursday, reported PTI.

The kids from Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam, a private orphanage home, in Tiruppur reportedly fell ill after consuming food on Wednesday night, reported India Today. Out of the 15 students in the orphanage, two were found dead on Thursday morning in the hostel while another died on the way to hospital, reported NDTV.

Eleven others are undergoing treatment, with three admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

“Their [kids’] condition is stable and they are not in danger,” Commissioner of Police S Prabakaran told NDTV. “One student has returned home.”

The police are also investigating the Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam administration in the case, reported PTI.

“Officials are suspecting food poisoning but the exact reason for the children’s death will be known after clinical investigation of samples,” Tiruppur District Collector S Vineeth told ANI. “According to information from the private home, the children were served rasam rice for dinner. The food samples have been sent for testing.”