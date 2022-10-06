The Delhi government on Thursday launched a month-long anti-dust campaign to ensure compliance with pollution control norms at construction sites.

The government has formed 586 teams for the implementation of the campaign, state Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

“As many as 586 teams of 12 government departments and agencies have been formed to check dust pollution at construction sites across the city,” the minister said, according to PTI. “This campaign will continue for a month till November 6.”

The teams will carry out surprise inspections, Rai said.

Construction sites bigger than 5,000 square metres need to deploy one anti-smog gun, while those bigger than 10,000 square metres need to deploy two such guns, according to the environment minister. Sites bigger than 15,000 square metres have to use three such guns, while those bigger than 20,000 square metres need to use four such guns, he added.

Rai said that the campaign has been launched under the Graded Response Action Plan that is currently in place to control pollution in the national capital.

The Graded Response Action Plan is a set of emergency measures used to prevent deterioration of air quality beyond a certain threshold. On Wednesday, measures under stage 1 were put in place after the city’s air quality index deteriorated to the “poor” category.

As per the measures under stage 1, the use of coal and firewood is not allowed. The use of diesel generators is also banned, except in “emergent and essential services”.

Measures under stage 2 are implemented to prevent air quality from slipping into “the very poor” category. Stage 3 kicks in ahead of the “severe” category and stage 4 begins ahead of the “severe+” category. The measures can be activated three days in advance, based on the forecasts of the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

The national capital’s 24-hour average air quality index was recorded in the “poor” category at 211 at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to PTI. At 4 pm on Thursday, the air quality was recorded in the “satisfactory” category at 68, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Air pollution in Delhi generally worsens with the onset of winter due to colder temperatures, construction dust, traffic and stubble burning in nearby regions, among other factors.