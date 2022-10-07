India on Thursday abstained from voting on a draft resolution in the United Nations Human Rights Council on holding a debate on the alleged abuse of rights in China’s Xinjiang region.

The resolution was rejected as 19 countries in the 47-member council voted against it. Seventeen countries voted in favour, while 11 nations abstained.

The United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey and other Western countries had moved the proposal to hold a debate on the alleged abuse of Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, the Associated Press reported.

#HRC51 | Draft resolution A/HRC/51/L.6 on holding a debate on the situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of #China, was REJECTED. pic.twitter.com/ITbWnqQaKe — UN Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC51 (@UN_HRC) October 6, 2022

The proposal for the debate came weeks after the United Nations human rights office on September 1 said in a report that China’s arbitrary detention of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region may constitute “crimes against humanity”.

Since 2017, researchers have claimed that Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have been systemically dehumanised. They have accused China of forced birth control, sexual abuse and torture to destroy the ethnic population.

India had declined to take a stand on the matter after the UN report was released last month, according to The Wire.

When asked to comment on the report, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said: “Our understanding is that the report is about the serious maltreatment of minorities in Xinjiang. But this is a UNHRC report, so for the moment, let the UN comment on it.”

On Thursday, China director at non-government organisation Human Rights Watch, Sophie Richardson, said in a statement that for the first time in its history, the UN’s top human rights body had considered a proposal to debate the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

She cited last month’s UN report and said that “nothing will erase the stain of China’s crimes against humanity”.

Meanwhile, ahead of voting on the proposal on Thursday, Chinese ambassador Chen Xu said that Beijing “firmly opposes and categorically rejects” the resolution, AP reported. He alleged that Western countries “turn a blind eye” to their abuses of human rights and point fingers at others.

“Today China is targeted,” Chen said. “Tomorrow any other developing country could be targeted.”