The rupee on Friday morning fell by 16 paise to reach an all-time low of 82.33 against the United States dollar in early trading, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the rupee fell by 55 paise and stood at 82.17 against the dollar at end of the trading session. This was the first time that the Indian currency fell below the 82-mark at closing, due to the demand for dollars from oil importers.

Foreign exchange traders have cited the escalation of geopolitical risk in Ukraine and rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of England as reasons behind the dwindling value of the rupee.