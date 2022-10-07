The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday asked Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to recommend his successor for the post.

“As per the [Memorandum of Procedure] on appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, today the Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice sent a letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Chief Justice Lalit will retire on November 8.

As per seniority, Justice DY Chandrachud is next in line to become the country’s top-most judge. If he becomes the chief justice, he will serve for two years.

The process to appoint the next chief justice has begun at a time when the collegium that appoints judges is considering the names of four persons for posts in the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Generally, no new recommendations are made for the judges’ posts when the selection of the next chief justice of India is underway, according to The Hindu.

A collegium meeting slated for September 30 could not be held as one of the judges of the panel was reportedly hearing cases till late in the evening.