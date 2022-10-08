At least 10 persons died and 24 were injured after a bus caught fire after hitting a truck in Nashik in the early hours of Saturday, PTI reported, citing the police.

Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe said that the injured persons have been hospitalised and a case has been registered to find out the cause of fire, NDTV reported.

In videos of the accident, the bus could be seen completely engulfed in flames.

Maharashtra | Nashik Police confirms that several people are feared to be dead as a bus caught #fire in #Nashik last night. Further details awaited.#महाराष्ट्र | नासिक पुलिस ने पुष्टि की कि कल रात #नासिक में एक बस में आग लगने से कई लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है।#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/o0mXhyNEzZ — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 8, 2022

The accident took place around 5 am on the Aurangabad Road in Nashik, a police official told PTI. The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, hit the truck at Nandur Naka area and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said.

Dada Bhuse, the guardian minister of Nashik told reporters that the Maharashtra government will bear the expenses for treatment of those injured, ANI reported. The chief minister has announced a compnestaion of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died, Bhuse added.