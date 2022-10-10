The rupee opened at a record low of 82.67 against the US dollar on Monday, falling 34 paise from its previous close of 82.33, reported NDTV.

This the second consecutive session when the Indian currency touched an all-time low as it breached the 82-per dollar mark on October 7.

The decline in rupee came amid rising crude oil prices and a hike in United States’ Federal Reserve rate even as the Reserve Bank of India sold off foreign exchange reserves to support the local currency.

“The double whammy of higher US rates and higher crude prices is back to haunt the rupee,” said IFA Global Research Academy. “While the RBI was able to defend the rupee successfully through the last round of simultaneous stress on current and capital account by spending its reserves, this time around things are likely to be different.”

The price of Brent crude oil has neared $100 (around Rs 8,238.19), with analysts predicting it to climb further.

Meanwhile, as of 9.40 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 653.89 points at 57,549.11. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty was trading at 17,101.75, marginally down by 7.4 points from its opening mark of 17,094.35.