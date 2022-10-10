Uttar Pradesh rains: Toll due rises to 11, over 5.8 lakh residents affected
The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday.
The toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh reached 11 after two more persons died on Monday, PTI reported. The deaths were reported in the state’s Amethi and Pratapgarh districts.
The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday, triggering floods in several areas.
According to the state’s relief commissioner’s office, the lives of more than 5.8 lakh people are affected due to floods in 650 villages across 16 districts of the state.
District authorities in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, closed schools on October 10 due to heavy rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the state has recorded an average of 22.5 millimetres of rainfall on Sunday – which is 2,396% more than the ‘long period average’, or LPA, for the day.
Since October 1, the state has recorded 92.3 mm of rainfall, which is 500% more than the LPA of 14.4 mm.
The Long Period Average is the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval average (month or season) over a long period like 30 years, 50 years, etc.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas and take them to safe places.
He also asked officials to inspect waterlogged areas, PTI reported, citing an official spokesperson of the government.