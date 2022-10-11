The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its projection for India’s economic growth for 2022-’23 to 6.8% from July’s forecast of 7.4%.

In its World Economic Outlook report, the financial institution cited Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation as the reasons behinds its revision.

“World’s 3 largest economies – US, China & the euro area – will continue to stall...We expect global inflation to peak at 9.5% this year before slowing to 4.1% by 2024,” the report stated.

The financial institution also revised the global growth estimate to 3.2% in 2022 from 6% in 2021. It will further slip to 2.7% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said.

This is the weakest growth profile since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.