A MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the sea off the Goa coast during a routine sortie on Wednesday.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft safely and has been recovered in a search and rescue operation, the Navy said. The pilot is in a stable condition.

The aircraft had developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the reason for the accident, the Navy said.

