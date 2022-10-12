The big news: Kerala Police suspect cannibalism in human sacrifice case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Retail inflation increased to 7.41% from 7% in August, and Centre approved Rs 22,000 crore to three state-owned oil companies.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Police suspect cannibalism took place in Kerala Human Sacrifice case, court sends 3 accused to judicial custody: The police said the man who allegedly lured the victims used Facebook to find those who were facing financial difficulties.
- Retail inflation increases to 7.41% from 7% in August: For nine months now, the prise rise indicator has remained above the upper limit mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.
- Centre approves one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to three state-owned oil companies: The grant will be given to Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
- Centre says deported anthropologist Filippo Osella was in ‘highest category of blacklisting’: Osella was asked to return to the United Kingdom from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in March.
- No citizen will be prosecuted under scrapped Section 66A of IT Act, directs Supreme Court: The section gave the government power to arrest and imprison an individual for ‘offensive and menacing’ online posts.
- Supreme Court says it will examine demonetisation exercise, seeks affidavit from Centre, RBI: A five-judge bench said said while it is aware of the ‘lakshman rekha’, it will still have to undertake a review of the decision-making process.
- Human rights body files case against Assam Police for allegedly torturing 10 youths: Gyandip Borgohain, a tourism entrepreneur, has alleged that he and his staff were beaten and sexually assaulted at a police station.
- India’s debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to be 84%, says International Monetary Fund: The ratio indicates a country’s ability to pay its dues.
- Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power, says UN watchdog: The plant is currently running on backup diesel generators, it said.
- Calcutta High Court orders SIT probe into communal violence in parts of the city: The court observed that central force deployment is not required, since the state government has claimed that the present situation is peaceful.