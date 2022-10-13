A woman was shot in dead in Uttarakhand on Wednesday after a clash broke out between residents of a village in Udham Singh Nagar district and a team of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad Police, ANI reported.

The police team had gone to the district to arrest a criminal, who had a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head. However, locals of Bharatpur village gheraoed the police officers and snatched their weapons, Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur alleged.

He added that the accused man escaped from the area.

Five Uttar Pradesh police personnel were injured as cross-firing took place, The Indian Express reported. Two of them suffered bullet injuries and their condition is critical, according to doctors.

Additional Director General, Bareilly zone, Raj Kumar, claimed that his team were held hostage and were also fired upon.

Both the Uttar Pradesh Police and the residents have filed complaints in the matter. The Uttarakhand Police also said they will take legal action.