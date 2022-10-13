Indians studying in economically-developed countries are more likely to stay back and join the workforce there as compared to the global average, a report on migration patterns by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, has said.

The OECD is an association of 38 economically-developed countries, all of which attract a large number of international migrants. The report on migration matters, titled “International Migration Outlook 2022”, was released on Monday.

The report found that 9.7 lakh international students in OECD countries in 2020 hailed from China, and the figure accounted for 22% of the total international students. Meanwhile, 4.36 lakh students (10%) were from India, the report said.

However, the report said that there was a major difference between students of these two countries in their likelihood of staying back on extended permits or holding a work permit five years after their arrival.

“Students from China and India, the two largest groups of international students in the OECD, show remarkably different retention behaviours,” the intergovernmental organisation said. “Indian students tend to have a higher stay rate than the overall international student population. The retention behaviour of Chinese students is more diverse, with overall larger shares leaving after their education.”

The report said that as compared to China, more Indians opt from masters or doctorate degrees. It said this behaviour could explain “quicker transition to the labour market and shorter period on an education permit” for Indians.

Indian students are strongly over-represented in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, especially engineering, the report added.