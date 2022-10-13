The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a split verdict on the petitions that challenged Karnataka High Court order to uphold Bharatiya Janata Party ruled-state government’s ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions.

While Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia quashed the state government’s order, Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the petitions. Here are the top quotes from the judgements:

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

Noting that the girls face more difficulties than boys in getting education, Justice Dhulia said that the case needs to be looked from their perspective. “The question this court would therefore put before itself is also whether we are making the life of a girl child any better by denying her education, merely because she wears a hijab,” he said.

Dhulia said that neither the Karnataka High Court that upheld the ban on hijab nor the state government that imposed the restrictions could sufficiently answer how the headscarves were against public order. “All the Petitioners want is to wear a hijab,” he said. “Is it too much to ask in a democracy? How is it against public order, morality or health? or even decency or against any other provision of Part III of the Constitution.”

The judge said that girl’s right to wear hijab does not stop at school gates. “The child carries her dignity and her privacy even when she is inside the school gates, in her classroom,” he added. “She retains her fundamental rights. To say that these rights become derivative rights inside a classroom, is wholly incorrect.”

Dhulia continued that asking girls to remove hijab in schools is first an invasion of their privacy. “Then it is an attack on their dignity, and then ultimately it is a denial to them of secular education,” he added. “These are clearly violative of Article 19(1)(a) [right to freedom of speech and expression], Article 21 [right to life or personal liberty] and Article 25(1) [right to freedom of conscience and to freely profess, practise and propagate religion] of the Constitution of India.”

The judge held that wearing hijab should simply be a matter of choice. “It may or may not be a matter of essential religious practice, but it still is, a matter of conscience, belief, and expression,” he said. “If she wants to wear hijab, even inside her class room, she cannot be stopped, if it is worn as a matter of her choice, as it may be the only way her conservative family will permit her to go to school, and in those cases, her hijab is her ticket to education.”

Justice Hemant Gupta