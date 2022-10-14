The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday filed a chargesheet against The Kashmir Walla Editor Fahad Shah and research scholar Abdul Aala Fazili in a case of alleged “narrative terrorism”, reported PTI.

“The case relates to narrative terrorism wherein as part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism and create a false narrative, accused Fazili, by his highly provocative and seditious write-up, intended to create unrest, and aid and abet the gullible youth to take the path of violence,” the State Investigation Agency said in a statement.

The Pulwama Police had arrested Shah in February for posting allegedly anti-national content on social media and was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Subsequently, he was taken into custody in the present case about an article published in his online magazine in 2011 that the authorities claim is “highly provocative and seditious”.

According to the police, the article was written by research scholar Abdul Aala Fazili, who was arrested on April 17 under UAPA.

In its statement on Thursday, the State Investigation Agency claimed that the article was found to be “against national integration and supported the claim of secession of a part of the country’s territory, challenged sovereignty and territorial integrity, glorified violence, and advocated and abetted commission of terrorist acts”.

The agency also alleged that Shah had conspired with Fazili to publish the article which led to an increase in terrorism and unlawful activities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the accused men as “contaminated and compromised media persons”, the agency claimed the objective of the article was to “create, sustain, and spread disaffection, hatred and enmity against the India”.