The Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in a case of having links with Maoists, reported PTI.

Saibaba was sentenced to life in the case in March 2017 and has since been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail. He was arrested in May 2014 after the police alleged that he was “likely to indulge in anti-national activities”. The former professor was granted interim bail in April 2016.

The 55-year-old is wheelchair-bound as he suffers from ailments due to which 90% of his body is disabled.

Several human rights bodies and civil society groups had demanded his release on health grounds.

On Friday, the Nagpur Bench of the High Court directed jail authorities to immediately release him. The court was hearing Saibaba’s appeal against his conviction and life-term sentence.

The court also allowed the appeal of five other convicts in the case and directed jail authorities to release them unless they have been named as accused in other matters. One of the five convicts, Pandu Narote, had died in prison.

Meanwhile, several social media users expressed happiness on Saibaba’s acquittal on Friday.

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad described the acquittal as “reassuring news” and said that Saibaba’s wife AS Vasantha had fought valiantly.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan noted that despite being disabled in poor health, he was kept in the high-security “anda cell” in the jail. Lawyer Indira Jaising congratulated Saibaba’s legal team and expressed condolence for Narote.

Some amazing reassuring news from a division bench of the Nagpur bench Bombay High Court: Prof GN Saibaba and all others acquitted. Vasantha Saibaba s wife fought valiantly and hard — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) October 14, 2022

Great news! Professor GN Saibaba, acquitted of all charges by the Nagpur HC. To be released forthwith. Despite being disabled & in poor health, he was kept in the 'Anda cell' in jail — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 14, 2022

Heart felt tribute to Pandu Narote his co accused who died in prison . Congratulations to the amazing legal defence team — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) October 14, 2022