The elections to the 68-seat Himachal Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 12, the Election Commission said on Friday. The result will be announced on December 8.

The poll body, however, did not announce the dates for the Gujarat assembly election.

Source: The Election Commission of India.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the tenure of the Himachal government ends on January 8.

He added that there are 55.07 lakh registered voters in the state, and out of these 1.86 lakh residents will cast their vote for the first time.

“The elections have to be free, fair, inclusive, accessible,” Kumar said. “The voting experience has to be comfortable and hassle-free.”

On a question regarding why the poll body did announce the schedule in Gujarat, Kumar said that various factors such as a model code of conduct, gap in qualifying dates and weather were considered behind the decision.

“We do not want the entire election process to continue for a very long period,” he said. “Announcement of multiple state polls leads to longer wait in the declaration of results for some.”