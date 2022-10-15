The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in a case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment for having alleged links with Maoists, reported Live Law.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela M Trivedi was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra government challenging Saibaba’s acquittal on Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra government, had urged the Supreme Court to stay the Bombay High Court order directing jail authorities to immediately release Saibaba.

On Friday, the Nagpur bench of the High Court had freed the former Delhi University professor who was sentenced to life in 2017. A bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare had held that a sessions court in Gadchiroli charged Saibaba under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act without sanctions from the Centre.

Following his conviction in 2017, Saibaba was lodged at the Nagpur Central Jail. He was arrested in May 2014 after the police alleged that he was “likely to indulge in anti-national activities”. The former professor was granted interim bail in April 2016.

The 55-year-old is wheelchair-bound as he suffers from ailments due to which 90% of his body is disabled.

Apart from Saibaba, the High Court on Friday had acquitted accused Mahesh Tirki, Pandu Pora Narote, Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Vijay Nan Tirki. Narote had died in prison on August 26 due to swine flu.