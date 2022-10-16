Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday advised law students to imbibe a feminist approach in their careers.

“Initially, I viewed the matters where women were subjected to the worst of crimes and violations from a straitjacketed perspective,” Justice Chandrachud said. “But sitting with a [woman] colleague who had more diverse exposure to the realities of gender gave me the necessary feminist perspective.”

Justice Chandrachud made the remarks at the convocation of the National Law University in New Delhi.

In his address, Justice Chandrachud said that he understands that women lawyers find it challenging to work in a profession that is male-dominated, but added that times were changing and technology had been a great enabler in liberating young women in their access to the profession.

“One of the great learning of the pandemic is that when we went virtual in our court hearings, the number of women lawyers who were appearing in the court dramatically increased,” he said. “...They were able to address the court instead of being daunted by the sea of men around them in the court.”

Justice Chandrachud also urged students to adopt a legal approach that puts the daily lives of people at the centre.

“You should strive to adopt a legal approach that puts at its centre the quotidian lives of people, who struggle on a daily basis to make their ends meet and take care of their family,” he said. “That is the true redemption of justice.”

On October 11, Chief Justice UU Lalit had recommended Justice Chandrachud as his successor. If the Centre accepts his proposal, Chandrachud will remain in office for two years till November 10, 2024, as the 50th chief justice of India.

Chandrachud was appointed as a Supreme Court judge on May 13, 2016, after serving as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court for over two-and-a-half years.