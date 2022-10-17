The Border Security Force late on Sunday shot down a drone that entered the Amritsar sector from Pakistan, PTI reported.

The drone weighed approximately 12 kg and was carrying a consignment. It was not immediately what the contents of the consignment were.

Personnel from the Border Security Force’s 22nd Batallion shot down the consignment around 9.15 pm near the Rania border post.

This was the second such incident in the past three days. On October 14, the Border Security Force had shot down a large drone in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector.

In the last nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones from Pakistan, according to ANI.

Of these, 171 entered India through the border along the Punjab sector, while 20 entered Indian territory through the Jammu sector. Most of the drones managed to escape, while seven were shot down by Border Security Force personnel.

Unidentified officials from the Border Security Force told the news agency that drones are used to transport weapons, explosives and narcotics into India.