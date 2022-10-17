Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud has been appointed the next chief justice of India, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday.

He will take charge as the 50th chief justice of India on November 9, a day after incumbent Chief Justice UU Lalit demits office.

On October 11, Lalit had recommended Chandrachud as his successor. Chandrachud will remain in office for two years till November 10, 2024.

Extending my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud for the formal oath taking ceremony on 9th Nov. https://t.co/awrT3UMrFy pic.twitter.com/Nbd1OpEnnq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 17, 2022

Chandrachud was appointed as a Supreme Court judge on May 13, 2016, after serving as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court for over two-and-a-half years.

Son of former Chief Justice of India YV Chandrachud, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998. In March 2000, he was appointed as a judge at the High Court.

DY Chandrachud also served as the additional solicitor general from 1998 till he was appointed as a judge.

During his tenure as a Supreme Court judge, Chandrachud has delivered several landmark verdicts, including declaring privacy a fundamental right.

He was also part of the five-judge bench that had unanimously decriminalised homosexual activity between consenting adults. Through this judgement, the court had also turned down its own order from 2013 when it had said only the legislature can change laws.

In November 2019, Chandrachud was among the five judges who had unanimously decided that the disputed plot in Ayodhya be handed over to a trust for building a Ram temple there. The bench had also ruled that a separate five-acre plot be allotted in Ayodhya to Muslims for the construction of a mosque.

Last month, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and AS Bopanna had ruled that women who are pregnant from a consensual relationship outside wedlock are allowed to have abortions up to 24 weeks.