The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activist Umar Khalid in a case pertaining to an alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

“We dont find any merit in bail appeal, appeal is dismissed,” Justice Siddharth Mridul said, while dictating the order. The detailed judgement has not been released yet.

Between February 23 and February 26, 2020, clashes had broken out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it in North East Delhi, claiming 53 lives and injuring hundreds. Most of those killed were Muslims.

Khalid has been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Property Act for allegedly fuelling the riots. He was denied bail by the city’s Karkardooma court on March 24, after which he moved the High Court. He has been in custody since September 13, 2020.

A bench comprising Justices Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had reserved its verdict on September 9.

The prosecution contended that the speeches delivered by Khalid, and other activists like Sharjeel Imam and Khalid Saifi were all linked to each other and were part of the alleged conspiracy to instigate the riots.

The activist’s lawyer Trideep Pais claimed that Khalid has been kept in prison for two years in connection with a fabricated statement.

He argued that the witness statement had been recorded a month before Khalid was arrested and has nothing to do with the violence that broke between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it.

Pais also denied that Khalid had started a WhatsApp group called Jamia Co-ordination Committee.

“I [Khalid] didn’t even start it,” the lawyer said. “The group was started by one Kumail Fatima. Even she didn’t say that I started the group.”