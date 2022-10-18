The big news: ‘The Wire’ to conduct review of articles related to Meta, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Umar Khalid was denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, and the Centre hiked the minimum support price for all rabi crops.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘The Wire’ announces internal review of articles related to Meta: The news website reported that the social media company gave special privileges to BJP leader Amit Malviya when it came to having posts removed.
- Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: A Delhi High Court bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said it found no merit in the plea filed by the activist.
- Centre hikes minimum support price for all rabi crops: The MSP for lentils was increased the most at Rs 6,000 per quintal from Rs 5,500 per quintal.
- Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution against ‘Hindi imposition’ by Centre: The resolution said the recent recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are ‘against the state languages including Tamil’.
- Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President, Jay Shah continues as Secretary: Roger Binny was part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian squad.
- Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo stopped from flying to receive Pulitzer Prize in New York: Mattoo said she was barred from travelling by the immigration officials at the Delhi airport despite having a valid visa and ticket.
- Inquiry panel finds aide Sasikala, others ‘at fault’ for Jayalalithaa’s death: The commission was set up in 2017 after state ministers made contradictory claims about access to the former Tamil Nadu CM when she was hospitalised.
- Cannot direct Parliament to frame law on Uniform Civil Code, Centre tells Supreme Court: The power to make law is exclusively that of the legislature, the government said in its affidavit.
- Panel recommends action against police officials, collector for firing on anti-Sterlite protestors: Thirteen persons were killed and hundreds were injured during an environmental protest in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi in 2018.
- Union minister defends Centre’s approval to release Bilkis Bano case convicts, says done as per law: On Monday, the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that the men were freed from jail as they had served 14 years and their behaviour was good.