The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released a list of 62 candidates who will contest the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Polls to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 12, the Election Commission said on Friday. The result will be announced on December 8.

Hours after the list was released Chief Minister Jairam Thakur filed his nomination for the Seraj constituency of Mandi district.

Himachal Pradesh | Chief minister Jairam Thakur files nomination from Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district for upcoming state elections



Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 pic.twitter.com/kqeLHcgYmX — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The BJP has dropped 11 sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, and has also changed the constituencies of two ministers – Suresh Bharadwaj and Rakesh Pathania, PTI reported. Bharadwaj has been given a ticket from Kasumpti, while Pathania has been fielded from Fatehpur.

Former state minister Anil Sharma will contest the Mandi constituency, while the BJP’s former state chief Satpal Singh Satti will contest the Una seat.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal has not been included in the list of candidates. The 78-year-old had conveyed his unwillingness to contest to the party leadership, unidentified sources from the BJP told PTI.