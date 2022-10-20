The rupee on Thursday fell 6 paise to an all-time low of 83.06 against US dollar in early trade, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the Indian currency had breached the 83 per dollar mark to fall to a record low amid the outflow of foreign capital from India and rising crude oil prices in the global market. It tumbled 60 paise to close at its lifetime low of 83 against the dollar.

Analysts also attributed the decline in rupee to indications that major central banks might hike interest rates amid high inflation.

More details awaited.