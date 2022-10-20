Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday night have inundated several parts of the city, reported PTI.

The weather department issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru on Thursday saying that the rainfall is likely to continue for the next five days, reported PTI.

Koramangala, BTM, JC Road, RT Nagar, the Outer Ring Road between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli, Bellandur, HSR Layout, and Shivajinagar were some of the areas of the city that were flooded due to the rainfall, reported The Indian Express.

Around 11.15 am, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre on Thursday said that in the last 24 hours the city has received 85.5 millimetres of rainfall.

24hrs☔ Map of #BBMP from 8.30 am on 19th October 2022 to 8.30 am on 20th October 2022, highest 85.5mm ☔️

@Bengaluru_South_Hampi Nagar. pic.twitter.com/u6aY0wys9d — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) October 20, 2022

Videos from the city showed vehicles and other objects floating as rainfall flooded the city. Several vehicles were also damaged after a compound wall of the Metro Rail collapsed and fell on cars parked nearby, reported PTI.

The impact of rainfall in the city is costing dearly to the citizens. Some of the vehicles washed away due to floods in Shivajinagar. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/s3u08pxuvg — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) October 19, 2022

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told reporters that the East Zone of the city had been badly affected by the rain, reported The Indian Express.

“Our officials are doing everything to help the people,” Nath said.

Waterlogging in several parts of the city also caused traffic jam. The Airport Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday due to heavy rain.

“The connective road from Sakra Hospital to Belanduru Kodi is water logged, vehicles are not moving hence commuters please be aware about this and avoid this route if possible,” the advisory read.

Traffic advisory due to yesterday heavy rain the connective road frm sakra hospital to belanduru kodi is water logged,vehicles are not moving hence Commuters please be aware about this and avoid this route if possible TQ.@DCPTrEastBCP @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic pic.twitter.com/jQ8F1AbcOe — HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) October 20, 2022

The downpour on Wednesday came after last month’s heavy rainfall that had inundated several parts of the city. Many parts of the city were submerged after two days of torrential rain in the first week of September.

On September 4 Bengaluru had received 131.6 millimetres rainfall, the third highest single-day downpour the city had ever recorded.