Bengaluru could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The city has been battered by torrential rain since Sunday, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in different parts of the city. Areas such Rainbow Drive Layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Bellandur, Eco Board and Sarjapur Road have been severely flooded, reported India Today .

On Wednesday, many schools remained shut for the third day. Tech companies have asked their employees to work from home. State Information Technology Minister Ashwat Narayan will hold a meeting with the leaders of the IT sector at 5 pm to discuss the flood situation.

Bengaluru residents also faced problems while ordering food and groceries as delivery companies refused to take orders, reported Mint.

Meanwhile, flight services at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, which were hit due to the heavy rainfall, have returned to normal, reported NDTV. Water supply, which was disrupted after the pumping station got submerged on Monday, has been restored now, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai visited some of the flooded areas to take stock of the situation.

Bommai on Tuesday morning had blamed the “maladministration and totally unplanned administration” of the previous Congress government for the floods in Bengaluru. “They never thought of maintaining the lakes,” the chief minister told reporters. “They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone.”

However, the Congress hit back, blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the situation in Bengaluru.

“If there were encroachments during the Congress tenure, let them clear it, they had earlier got five years’ time, they had now got five years, they should have done it,” Congress state chief DK Shivakumar said. “Not performing while in power and blaming previous Congress governments instead is not right.”