The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday sealed a hospital in Prayagraj district where a dengue patient was allegedly administered sweet lime juice instead of platelets, India Today reported.

The Global Hospital in the Jhalwa area of Prayagraj has been sealed on the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and the platelet packets have been sent for investigation. Strictest possible action will be taken against the hospital if it is found guilty, he added.

दोषी पाए जाने पर हॉस्पिटल के विरुद्ध कठोरतम कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) October 20, 2022

The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was admitted to the hospital on October 17 after he contracted dengue. Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility, and the patient suffered an adverse reaction after three units were administered, according to PTI.

Mishra said that Pandey’s relatives were asked to procure blood platelets for him after his count dropped to 17,000. “They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital,” he said. “After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it.”

Pandey was later taken to another hospital, where he died after his health worsened.

A video that was widely shared on social media on October 19 showed a man with a packet from the SRN Hospital and alleging that it contained sweet lime juice instead of plasma.

Inspector General Rakesh Singh said that an investigation team has been set up to look into the matter and that some suspects have been detained. “Few days ago, a fake blood bank was also busted,” he said. “Clarity yet to be found on whether it was ‘mausami’ [sweet lime] juice which was supplied.”