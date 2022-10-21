A New York court on Thursday dismissed a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey filed on a complaint by another actor Anthony Rapp, reported the Associated Press.

In 2017, Rapp had alleged that Spacey inappropriately touched him at a party in 1986 when he was aged 14.

Rapp had sought $40 million (Rs 331 crore) in damages.

During the three-week trial, the actor testified that Spacey, who was 26 at the time, had invited him to his apartment for a party and approached him in a bedroom after the other guests left, reported AP. Rapp alleged that Spacey was intoxicated and picked him up and laid partially on top of him on a bed. Rapp then fled as a Spacey asked if he was sure he wanted to leave.

Spacey refuted Rapp’s allegations during the trial.

“I was shocked,” Spacey said. “I was frightened and I was confused. I knew I had never been alone with Anthony Rapp.”

The jury announced the verdict in Spacey’s favour saying that Rapp had failed to prove his allegations.

However, the actor is separately facing five charges of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, to which he has pleaded not guilty, reported the BBC. The trial in the case is due to begin in June 2023.

Soon after the 2017 allegations against Spacey, Netflix had dropped him from its show House of Cards and actor Christopher Plummer replaced him in the All the Money in the World weeks before the movie’s scheduled release.